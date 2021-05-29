Claptone and APRE join forces to drop indulgently fun cut ‘My Night’: Listen

By Samantha Reis 31

The mysterious masked artist Calptone pairs up with electronic indie duo APRE to deliver a bombastic and explosive anthem. ‘My Night‘ is the name of this feel-good single, released this Friday via Different Recordings. Every summer has a shortlist of songs that can be heard non-stop in every club and this could certainly be one of them.

Remember what was your craziest night out ever? That one night out that ended in a rough morning and hazy memories. That feeling of euphoria taken to the extreme, that is quickly ruined by that friend or loved one we inevitably feel responsible for. This track is a well-deserved tribute to everyone who prepares to have their night and ends with plans completely devastated. Whether you can relate to this scenario or not, we’re sure you’ll rock out to this party-ready cut.

Debauchery, revelry, decadence and a violent comedown. This is the motto of this track that will hit you like a powerful confetti cannon of fun. Claptone gives a beautiful portrait of this gem:

‘If I had a surfboard this is one [track] I’d instinctively develop a desire to catch a wave to. It’s one of those that you instantly wanna listen to again after it ends and again after it ends and so on. I really love it with all of my heart.’

Festive sunglasses, colourful outfits, lively crowd, three, two, one, here comes ‘My Night’. APRE have infused their alternative identity into this track, making it light and timeless. With summer so close, this tune is welcomed as a sweet and fresh cocktail, its only problem is that it won’t last forever. ‘My Night’ is fuelled by a housish melody that only the head of ‘The Masquerade‘ can handle that smoothly. The track is the perfect soundtrack for daydreaming and taking us into a range of thoughts. However, Claptone wanted to offer his fans a full audiovisual experience, hence he also shares a cult movie inspired official music video. If the track took us to our wildest memories, this film invades us with nostalgia. Directed by the master Keith Musil, a name known for having worked with the biggest brands in the television and cinema industry, this music video injects high doses of good mood. It is the story of two teenagers somewhere in the 80s and their quest to find a secret underground dancefloor (Claptone’s) where they can be themselves. Engulfed in happiness and fun, they show off their BMX skills under a mirrorball.

This new release comes after the original singles ‘Golden‘ and ‘Zero‘ and recently unveiled remixes on Storm Queen‘s ‘For A Fool‘ and Trans-X‘s ‘Living On Video‘, showing that the pace is going to stay pretty brisk.

‘My Night’ is proof that Claptone is ready to return to the clubs to blow up the dancefloors, are you prepared too? Get in the mood with this highly addictive tune below:

Image Credit: Andreas Waldschütz