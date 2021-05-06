Digitalz unleash dark new single ‘Miss Me’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 39

Parisian duo Thibault and Adrien, also known as Digitalz, have been making serious waves in the electronic scene lately. Getting ready to release their debut album onto the world, they are continuing the album rollout with brand-new track ‘Miss Me’.

Previous tracks such as ‘Beg For It’ or ‘Invisible’ showcase their impressive genre-bending skills. Certainly a force to be reckoned with, the pair who have been releasing together since mid-2017 (both with over ten years of experience in the scene in both the electronic and hip-hop realms) have garnered attention from some of the finest in the industry and they aren’t slowing down any time soon, with world domination in their plans for 2021. The debut album, which we can hope to hear sometime soon, is further teased with the release of ‘Miss Me’.

‘Miss Me’ offers a different side to Digitalz as they unleash their darker, moodier side to fans. Cinematic soundscapes feature heavily in ‘Miss Me’, proving that this track is not just a track but a full journey that will transport listeners to another dimension. A love letter to the glory days of French electro, it is injected with both modern and nostalgic vibes, giving elements for every music lover to enjoy. With the thundering synths that threaten to wreak havoc with their strength and energy, we can only imagine that ‘Miss Me’ is born to be played aloud on the finest speaker systems around the world.

With this newest release, Digitalz continue to show exactly why they deserve a place atop the electronic industry, and they are well and truly here to stay. They have spent the past few years working on and refining their debut album to perfection, and we cannot wait to hear what they cook up for us all. In the meantime, stream ‘Miss Me’ on Spotify below and other streaming platforms here, and check out their other singles by visiting the Digitalz tag on our website here.



Image credit: press