House hero Roberto Surace follows DEFECTED success with new single ‘Cookies’

By Jake Gable 13

Destined for another summer hit following his Beatport no.1 ‘Joys‘ on the iconic Defected Records, Roberto Surace now makes his debut on Solotoko with new single ‘Cookies’ ft. The Melody Men. Breaking through onto the scene with the biggest Ibiza anthem of the Summer, Italy’s finest has swiftly spiralled into the spotlight since then. His new single with The Melody Men is set to follow a similar path to ‘Joys’, which saw Roberto land no.1 on Beatport and the Shazam Dance Chart, remaining there for 11 weeks as the most Shazamed track during 2019. The hit single is still flying high, with 17 million streams and counting on Spotify, BBC Radio 1 support, as well as remixes in 2020 coming from Nic Fanciulli, Paco Osuna, and SOSA. Whilst Roberto’s ‘Cookies’ is set to succeed in club and crossover territories, it also follows his recent club ready cuts on SURA Music and Paco Osuna’s Mindshake Records, as well as his official remix for Joel Corry, RAYE and David Guetta on ‘BED’.

Meanwhile, The Melody Men are also gaining recognition as artists in their own right. Ironic to their name, The two-women team are currently one of the most sought after writing-vocalist duos in the dance world. Set to catapult with this new single as they join forces with Surace, they follow an impressive track record including recent single ‘If It’s Love‘ with Toolroom boss Mark Knight, which has amassed over 3 million streams, as well as a Top 5 spot on Beatport. Boasting funky drum patterns that underpin The Melody’s Men sun-kissed lyrics that make for the perfect soul fuelled vocal hooks, Roberto Surace’s ‘Cookies’ is set to accelerate his prominence to the next level with a collaboration sure to score the sound of the forthcoming Summer 2021 period. You can check it out below: