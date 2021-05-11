Live Nation poised for strong 2022 and beyond with booked events and tours

By Alexander Costello 13

Despite losses and nearly non-existent revenues, Live Nation is prepared to bounce back and welcome a stronger year in 2022 as the music industry recovers. With the event and touring space set to return to its customary buzz by the end of the year, it’s been reported that the concert giant has booked twice as many shows and tour dates in the year ahead[2022] as it did in 2019. In addition, its sponsorship commitments have doubled with the company signing new clients.

Already, confirmation of festivals and events in 2022 is sweeping the music industry with fans eager to claw back on lost time. The likes of Lollapalooza in Sweden and Stockholm, Download Festival in Derby, UK, and BBF Barcelona Beach Festival are all set to return next year, bigger and better than ever. And this is great news for CEO Michael Rapino who recently outlined bold post-Covid plans for the current year, which play delightfully into the coming year too. Just recently, the company boss said:

“Fans are buying tickets and events are selling out faster than ever. […] We’re just seeing demand beyond any other historic moment. […] “Garth Books just this morning broke every Ticketmaster record [6th May].”

Live Nation Entertainment is a world-leading live entertainment company comprised of four market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, Artist Nation Management, and Live Nation Media/Sponsorship. Their platform is dedicated to helping fans find live music events and concert tickets more quickly, as well as information about their favourite artists. Fans can access some of the most in-demand events such as Creamfields and EDC Vegas, plus, snap up VIP tickets to their favourite shows while enjoying exclusive perks. Need an upcoming event to look forward to? Jump on board and take a look at their website right here. Or, if you already have an upcoming event, tour, or performance, and you’d like to find out its current status, check here.

Image Credit: Lanty Zhang – Creamfields