Tiësto takes on Sofia Carson in thrilling ‘Fool’s Gold’ remix

By Ryan Ford 3

Laying down yet another, masterful remix, Tiësto has provided his fans with immense joy once more, reworking the intoxicating new Sofia Carson single ‘Fool’s Gold’.

The EDM heavyweight is no stranger to a commercial hit, remixing countless other in the past, and this might arguably be his best one to date. Cranking up the BPM in the ’24 Karat Gold Edition’ of Carson’s first track of 2021, he employs his signature sound and more, creating a festival-ready anthem just in time for summer.

Former Austin & Ally actor, Sophia Carson is very familiar with the dance music world, having previously collaborated with the likes of Tracy Young and R3HAB among others. The original single has accumulated more than 1.6 million views on YouTube, with the Tiësto version set to provide even more hype, looking to follow up bedazzling 2020 singles ‘Hold On To Me’, ‘Guess I’m a Liar’ and ‘Miss U More Than U Know’.

Last month, Tiësto also signed a residency deal with Zouk Group in Las Vegas, penning a 3-year deal which will see him perform at the luxurious Resorts World which opens this summer.

Be sure to listen to Tiësto and Sofia Carson combine in the ’24 Karat Gold Edition’ of ‘Fool’s Gold’ below.