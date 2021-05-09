Timmy Trumpet & Nitti Gritti release ‘Hey Motherfucker’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 16

Timmy Trumpet and Nitti Gritti team up to release their new track ‘Hey Motherfucker’.

It’s been an explosive year for Timmy Trumpet releases. Within the past few months, the Australian DJ/Producer has not only released a debut album but has also teamed up with Afrojack to release ‘Stay Mine’. In an interview with We Rave You back in April, Trumpet stated that he doesn’t plan on slowing down the releases anytime soon. When asked about his future projects and collaborations he said, “I have releases coming out with some of my idols. I can’t wait for everyone to hear them.” ‘Hey Motherfucker’ might just be one of those as he teamed up with Miami-based producer Nitti Gritti, whose recent tracks have also been instant hits such as ‘Where I Belong’ featuring RUNN, and the commercial and club favorite with Diplo entitled ‘On My Mind’ as part of his collaborative project SIDEPIECE with DJ/Producer Party Favor.

With a title and heavy-hitting duo as such, the release of ‘Hey Motherfucker‘ is nothing short of wild. The “four on the floor” beat absolutely floods this track with groove and the vocal sample is only adding to it. As the track progresses, it only gets crazier with more twists and turns.

Listen to this whirlwind of a track by Timmy Trumpet and Nitti Gritti below:

Click here for Timmy Trumpet’s official website.

Image Credit: Timmy Trumpet (via Facebook)