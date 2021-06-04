Alesso drops eagerly-anticipated ‘PROGRESSO Vol. 2’ EP : Listen

By Jake Gable 128

Alesso fans… The wait is finally over! More than 2 years after he dropped his stunning ‘PROGRESSO Vol 1‘ mix-tape in 2019, the Swedish prog-prince has today delighted fans all over the world with the release of his long-awaited follow-up. It’s been an EP which has been teased for some time now, with the maestro initially hinting that both parts would be released in the same year. But 2 years, and 1 global pandemic later, we’ve got our hands on the sequels to ‘CONFESSION’, ‘TIME’ and ‘PROGRESSO‘ in the form of ‘AGAIN’ and ‘TOGETHER‘. The former offers a real signature-sound Alesso feel, with a well-crafted build, whilst the latter maintains a strong core throughout thanks to another insatiable Swedish melody. There is, however, one glaring omission from the track-list. After Alesso performed at Ultra Taiwan last year – one of the first events to feature a non-socially distanced crowd following the COVID-19 debacle – fans flooded internet message boards with hype over an unreleased ID by the name of ‘Somebody Like You’.

It looks as though our favourite prog-producer is storing that one for a rainy day, and it’s sure to prove a massive festival hit when it does eventually drop, with 2021 already shaping up to be a busy one for Alesso. Not only is the Swede scheduled to perform on the Arc Stage (main-stage) of Creamfields on the festival’s Sunday finale this coming August, but he also recently announced a return to Los Angeles with two nights at ‘Together Again‘, an event organised by global mega-brand Insomniac Events, who are most famed for Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC). Securing a legacy as a true legend of the modern EDM scene, Alesso is adored for tracks like ‘Calling’ and his remix of ‘If I Lose Myself’, but in future years, we may well look back on his PROGRESSO mix-tapes as his most innovative productions of all! You can judge for yourself, below.

Image Credit: Alesso (Facebook)