AmPm are set to release their second dance track installment ‘New York City’ : Listen

By Ouranios Savva 29

Japanese duo AmPm are back with their second dance track installment, ’New York City.’ Following the release of ’Tokyo’ back in March 2021, the masked producers have gone back to their roots, with the Big Apple actually being the inspiration for them to wear masks whilst performing on stage! Moreover, the dance and melodic vibes accompanying this track have taken inspiration from the center of house music that is New York, with the main elements of the track being tech/soulful house.

Making a major global impact back in 2017 with their debut track, ‘Best Part of Us’ feat. Michael Kanenko, the duo have been full steam ahead ever since. With Asia the prominent region of their success, AmPm have also looked at conquering the global market, with 2018 being the year that they would dominate stages worldwide, from Ultra Miami to shows in Korea and Japan, whilst also headlining a concert in the city of New York. With over 70 million streams on Spotify and more than 20 tracks released to date, AmPm are one of Japan’s most in-demand music production exports, whilst their tracks have gained fans in fellow artists and music lovers alike.

Besides from their own releases, the duo have also remixed tracks by some of the biggest names in the game, including Afrojack, R3HAB and Nicky Romero. In addition, their collaborative work with a plethora of dance-music vocalists can’t go unnoticed, as they’re showcasing that hard work and determination can ensure a successful journey within the electronic dance scene. Epitomizing that, is their recognition at the Digital Contents of the Year 2018 / 24th AMD Award back in March of 2019, where AmPm were the winners of the Special Jury Award.

Fast-forward to now, the release of ’New York City’ has a special meaning for the duo, with the well-travelled AmPm planning to release a dance tracks series with songs titled by the global cities where they have felt the most inspiration as of date. ’New York City’ is out now and we are sure this latest track is just the beginning for something special within the works. Stream it below and buy it here.

Image Credit: Press