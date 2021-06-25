BLVD. & Shaquille O’Neal unite for ‘Posterize’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 25

Making his own waves in the music industry and exploring the realms of trap music, US-based producer BLVD. has called upon Shaquille O’Neal for their destructive single “Posterize.” Released on BLVD.’s very own imprint known as Purple Fly, this independent imprint is utilizing cryptocurrency’s hottest frontier as a platform for the spectrum of electronic music. The label also crosses multiple genres including bass, trap, and even trance music from supporting and highlighting collaborations such as art, music, and visuals. Now for all those ready to enter BLVD. and Shaquille O’Neal’s world of experimentation, be prepared for a force not many can take lightly.

Easily a track to ignite festivals around the world, the vocals begin to hype listeners up alongside an eerie backdrop you already know BLVD. and Shaquille O’Neal is going all out on this one. With a subtle melody that transforms into a furious build-up, these producers drop a dubstep-inspired beat for all those headbangers out there. Undeniably the ultimate hype song for the gym or your next headbanging session, the track marks O’Neal’s debut on Purple Fly and we could not be happier with the outcome. With Shaquille O’Neal’ continuing to tour around the globe and headlining festivals and clubs such as Tomorrowland and Lost Lands, it only made sense for BLVD. to join forces with this multi-talented artist for “Posterize.”

Photo Credits: BLVD. Official Press