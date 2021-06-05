Marshmello teams up with Juicy J & Eptic for hard-hitting collaboration ‘Hitta’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 16

Continuing to spread his feel-good production style around the world, Marshmello is easily a legend in the music industry today as he works towards his vision of sharing love and positivity across the globe. From all those positive vibes and euphoric singles to even some bass-infused madness, Marshmello really can do it all and he has proven to show no limits when it comes down to experimentation. Recently raising the bar by collaborating with American boyband The Jonas Brothers for their catchy single “Leave Before You Love Me,” there is no stopping Marshmello from taking over the music industry one experimental beat at a time. Throwing it down even harder for a fusion of hip-hop and bass music, Marshmello has teamed up with rapper Juicy J and bass producer Eptic for their massive collaboration on “Hitta.”

From starting with uptempo vocals as a trigger for what is to come, Marshmello immediately brings the heat with a slapping distorted sound and fast-paced momentum ringing off all the alarms in the energy department. As Marshmello, Juicy J, and Eptic all showcase their unique sound in the track, Juicy J’s classic vocals take over as the chorus alongside a series of sirens alert all those for the madness. Incorporating all of their specialties and added some spice to the music game, there is no doubt the track is about to be a summer anthem. With Juicy J spitting his bars which bring out a hip-hop flair to the single infused with various elements of bass from Marshmello and Eptic, this collaboration is easily one for the books. While these talented artists have succeeded in creating a song that constantly keeps getting better, we can only hope for more collaborations in the future.

Listen to ‘Hitta’ from Marshmello, Juicy J, and Eptic below, and let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo Credit: Marshmello Official Facebook