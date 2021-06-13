MR.BLACK releases energetic remix of ‘Pum Pum’ by Showtek & Sevenn: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 13

On a roll lately, MR.BLACK has proved that 2021 will certainly be his year. Now, to add more fuel to the fire, he has unveiled his massive remix of Showtek and Sevenn‘s collaborative hit that was released back in March, ‘Pum Pum‘. The original track created by popular duo Showtek and Tiësto collaborator Sevenn proved to be a massive hit when it came out. Full of addictive beats, it made everyone want to smash the replay button and many DJs got to remixing it, such as Da Tweekaz and of course, MR.BLACK

The producer’s take on ‘Pum Pum’ is full of classic MR.BLACK sound. Rumbling synths, earth-shattering bass and more energy than you can handle: this is what you can find not only within this remix but all of his productions. Previously heard on Timmy Trumpet‘s SINPHONY Radio, the remix has not been out long but is already turning heads thanks to its insane energy, making people immediately crave the dance floor so that they can listen to this through the loudest speakers. Hard hitting, it’s safe to say that ‘Pum Pum’ has been completely turned on its head, and this will certainly be a popular remix to say the least. With sizzling synths, this remix will be everywhere during the summer season.

Known to be a multifaceted producer who can take on any genre with ease, the producer has turned many heads with his work. Lately, MR.BLACK has been exploring new sounds under his HYBIT alias, which shares the same name as his new record label, and we can expect to hear some exciting things from him soon. For now, you can listen to his remix of ‘Pum Pum’ below.

Image Credit: MR.BLACK (via Eclipse Media), Showtek (via Facebook), Sevenn (via Facebook)