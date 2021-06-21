New York clubs no longer require Covid-19 vaccine or negative test proof for entry

By Samantha Reis 17

Raving is back to being a bit more normal in New York clubs. From now on New York venues with less than 5000 capacity are exempt from requiring a negative Covid-19 test or proof of vaccination to enter.

These changes were communicated on June 15 by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose aim is to lift almost all restrictions adjacent to the pandemic. The easing of the lockdown measures is being made possible by the high level of vaccination of the population in that territory. At this moment, 70% of the New York population aged 18 and over have received at least the first dose of their Covid-19 vaccine. The situation is quite encouraging, as described by Andrew Cuomo:

‘What New York has done is extraordinary. Not only do we have the lowest COVID positivity rate in the United States of America, we have hit 70 percent vaccination ahead of schedule. We successfully deployed the weapon that will win the war, and New York led the nation’

However, at larger scale events some of the restrictions still apply. Indoor venues with a capacity of more than 5000 attendees still require proof of vaccination or a negative test to gain entry, so that social distancing and mask-wearing can be waived.

Clubs in New York have, since last month, started to gradually reopen to their full capacity, welcoming people with full Covid-19 vaccination. The city pioneered the implementation of the physical and digital vaccine passport, which was used as the main tool to resurrect the events. Now, the news is getting better and better and the scenario is looking brighter.

One of the first clubs to break the news that they would no longer be required to present proof of vaccination or a negative test for entry was The Brooklyn Mirage, which you can view their post about below.

Image Credit: The Brooklyn Mirage (via Facebook)