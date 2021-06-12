Oliver Heldens unveils huge track ‘Ma Luv’ with MorganJ: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 15

It’s safe to say that Oliver Heldens is making 2021 his year, as he hasn’t slowed down on releases ever since the new year rolled around, whether it be through his Heldens name or the deeply popular techno alias HI-LO. Proving that he is still on the ball, he has unleashed yet another new banger in the form of ‘Ma Luv’ with MorganJ.

Like many of his releases this year and the past year, ‘Ma Luv’ came as an ID that been long-awaited for quite some time now. One of the first instances in which we got a taste of this tune was at Heldens’ 2020 Season Opening set for the Formula 1 Grand Prix in the Netherlands back in July (relive that set here on YouTube) and since then, fans of his have been waiting patiently for the official release date. Finally, it’s here now and just in time for the sizzling summer days. ‘Ma Luv’ comes as a collaboration between the equally popular MorganJ. MorganJ is an Italian producer from Italy who’s work has hit massive labels such as Dim Mak, Universal Music and Ministry of Sound. Also supported by artists such as Don Diablo, Martin Garrix, Mike Williams and many more, MorganJ has a long successful career ahead of him and this collaboration with Oliver Heldens is yet another success.

‘Ma luv’ leans more into the HI-LO techno sound with stabbing synths that go from 0 to 100 from the very start, wasting no time in getting the energy flowing. MorganJ’s vocal tones add a special shine to the track too, and prove that they are a special duo who bring out the best production qualities in each other. Another top notch production from Oliver Heldens and MorganJ, this one is perfect for the dance floor and Heldens himself has also stated that he can’t wait to ‘bang this out at festivals/events everywhere’.

Speaking of events, Oliver Heldens is playing a very special headlining set at London’s iconic Printworks venue this September, and you can find out more here. Listen to ‘Ma Luv’ below.

