Spanish Government is allowing clubs to reopen in regions with low infection rates

By Jack Spilsbury 24

The Spanish Government is allowing clubs and discos to reopen in regions where Covid-19 infection rates are below 50 cases per 100,000 people on a 14-day average, following a vote on Wednesday among the countries health minister, Carolina Darias, and other government officials.

Regions such as the Balearic Islands, Valencia, and the North African enclave of Ceuta are currently the only ones that meet this infection rate requirement. With the new guidelines allowing venues to stay open until 3am at a 50% capacity, party-goers are required to wear masks and also sit in groups of six. Whether dancing and singing are permitted is currently unclear. It was also announced that regions of medium risk, areas where infection rates are trending downwards and is most of the country, could also open venues however only at a 30% capacity.

With most Spanish clubs not usually opening until after midnight normally, the announcement got a mixed response, something Ramon Mas, head of the Spain nightlife association Espana de Noche discussed when he stated:

“The only good news is that they let us open, but obviously it is not worth opening until 2 a.m. – Tourists will come if they have the chance for a good time and the alternative until 2 a.m. is a very limited option.”

Ramon Mas continued saying that he believes clubs could offer a safer alternative to the current street parties that had been taking place across the country ever since the lockdown ended last month. The news follows an announcement of a 2000 person pilot event that will take place on the Island of Ibiza later this month, which results will help determine any further lifting of restrictions.

Image Credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel (via Facebook)