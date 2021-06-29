Tchami drops 19-track ‘Year Zero Remixes’ package

By Nicole Pepe 10

Future house pioneer Tchami has unveiled ‘Year Zero Remixes’, an extensive remix package made up of tracks from his acclaimed debut album ‘Year Zero’, out now. Coining the term future house, Tchami has released chart-topping singles over the course of his career including ‘Promesses’, ‘Adieu’, and ‘Afterlife’, and collected nearly half a billion streams across platforms. In 2020, Tchami released the show-stopping debut album ‘Year Zero’, after a ton of EP releases spanning the years. ‘Year Zero’ was met with praise, putting Tchami’s name right at the top of the game.

The action-packed, 19-track release features reworks from some of the biggest names in dance music. Included is Justin Martin’s deep, bass-heavy edit of ‘Shine On’, a track that was recently released as a single. It sees the Dirtybird co-founder trade in the blissed-out energy of the original for an expertly refined club track underpinned by impassioned vocals from the legendary Chuck ‘The Voice’ Roberts and George Banton.

Further singles come in the form of The Brothers Macklovitch’s bumping remix of Tchami and Todd Edwards’ collaborative track ‘Damaged Hearts’. The sibling duo, consisting of A-Trak and Dave 1, juxtapose the glistening melodies of the original with some raw, infectious dancefloor energy. The third single from the package is Malaa’s take on Tchami and Gunna’s ‘Praise’.

Other contributions across the sprawling remix collection include Bleu Clair, Angelz, KIYA, Damaged Goods, JC Ordonez, Movenchy, Jace Mek, Tom Budin, Barilan, VOWED, Marten Hørger, and Hotel Garuda.

Listen to the ‘Year Zero Remixes’ below:

Image Credit: Tchami Facebook.