deadmau5 & Lights tease new vibrant collaboration: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 50

Throwing it back to 2018, deadmau5 and Lights released their mega-collaboration known as “Drama Free” which took listeners on a twisted, yet euphoric journey which we could not get enough of. Remember that epic music video for the collaboration? Well, deadmau5 and Lights have a new surprise for you this year to jam your heart out to. With the incredible collaboration being one for the the books indeed, deadmau5 and Lights have recently teased their fans for a new collaboration “When The Summer Dies” out on July 16. Just in time to celebrate the summer we have all been eagerly waiting for, the preview provides a bouncy and energizing melody which only becomes more enticing the more you play the unreleased snippet out loud. With only the vibrant and forward-thinking instrumentals from deadmau5, Lights vocals have not been teased in the preview, but we already know this talented artist is about to smash this single in the best way possible.

deadmau5 and Lights have already proved to be an unstoppable force together in the music industry and this upcoming collaboration will only further support their accomplishments. With deadmau5 recently being announced as a headliner for Badlands Music Festival in Calgary, Alberta on July 18, attendees may have the chance to hear this special upcoming collaboration in person. Be sure to grab your tickets to the festival here.

Check out the official announcement from deadmau5 below and let us know if you are excited in the comments.

Image Credit: deadmau5 (via Facebook)