France will require proof of Covid-19 vaccination or negative test for nightclub access

By Creighton Branch 16

As Covid-19 cases begin to see another spike around the world mainly due to the highly transmissible Delta variant, many venues have implemented certain restrictions once again. The latest coming from France as President Emmanuel Macron and the French Senate announced on July 26th that to enter nightclubs, attendees must show proof of vaccination or a negative test.

France has had issues containing the virus as they’ve begun to see a new outbreak with over 23,000 new cases as of July 24th. The decision to require proof will start immediately. This process comes as part of an introduction of what the government calls “health passes.” The “health pass” system will officially become law in August until November and will allow individuals to get into venues such as concert halls, stadiums, theaters and museums by showing proof of vaccination, a negative test or recovery from the virus on a digital or paper card.

However, according to the New York Times, the decision to create this system was a controversial topic that took days of “heated parliamentary debates” and resulted in over 160,000 people protesting around the country.

France is not the first country to implement this type of law. England just recently required people to show proof of vaccination to enter nightclubs as well.

According to the New York Times, about 40 million people (60 percent) of the French population have received a first shot.

