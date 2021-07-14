Ibiza club pilot event reveals no coronavirus infections

By Pol Torà 8

The pilot COVID-19 club event held in Ibiza last month has concluded the study resulting in no new infections being recorded.

The pilot event took place at the Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza on Friday June 25th, and gathered over 1200 attendees. The attendants, who were mostly fully vaccinated, wore masks during the whole show. However, the unvaccinated people also were granted entry by presenting a negative PCR, antigen test or proof of recovery in the past 6 months. If they failed to present any of these, they were tested on-site. The event workers also tested new Covid-19 nightlife protocols, which are meant to be applied by all clubs in the white isle when they reopen.

Now, almost 3 weeks after the event, the local newspaper Diario de Ibiza has informed of the final results concluding that “There were no COVID infections in the pilot event among the 1236 attendees”. José Luis Benítez, president of the Leisure Association of Ibiza, which include clubs like Amnesia, Privilege, DC10 or Ushuaïa shared the following words:

“The results show that the pilot test has been a success and that safe leisure can be enjoyed. We have shown that this is the way forward to finally open the regulated leisure offer and so that people can be monitored in the event of an outbreak, as opposed to what we are seeing in illegal parties, where attendees cannot be identified and also become real sources of contagion.”

Image Credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza (via Facebook)