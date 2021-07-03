Ibiza requires a negative Covid-19 test or proof of vaccination for UK tourists

By Samantha Reis 21

It seems to be getting harder and harder to plan the holiday you’ve been waiting for all these months. Spain now requires UK tourists to show a negative PCR test for COVID-19 or proof of vaccination to enter the Balearic islands, including beloved Ibiza. Summer has already set in and as the countdown to the holidays has begun for many, uncertainty grows. Pandemic seems slipperier than an eel and rules and restrictions are changing at a pace that is hard to keep up with. Ibiza, Mallorca, Majorca and Formentera had been added to the UK’s ‘green list’ recently, dispensing with the need for quarantine. This news, as expected, excited many Brits and sent the numbers of bookings and flights to the Balearic islands soaring.

However, and considering the increase of cases of COVID-19 in the UK and the spread of the new ‘Delta’ variant of the virus, the Spanish government has decided to reintroduce some precautionary measures. Pedro Sanchez, Spain’s Prime Minister, announced that to enter any of the islands it will be mandatory that all UK tourists present proof of complete vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative PCR test that must be taken no longer than 72h before arrival. About these measures in place since last Friday, July 2, Sanchez told Cadena SER radio:

‘What we are going to do is apply to British tourists who go to the Balearic islands the same requirements we make of other European citizens (…) They will need a full dose of vaccine or a negative PCR’

Spain is not the only country to apply new compulsory measures for British tourists entering its territory. Portugal has also changed its policies, with UK travellers now required to undergo a 14-day quarantine if not fully vaccinated. We are sure you miss the ease of travel within Europe. These are the rules for now, but we remind you that these and other restrictions and measures will change periodically as the pandemic situation evolves.

On June 25, Ibiza hosted its first club pilot event at the Hard Rock Hotel, to which 1,500 key workers attended. The results of this experience will be decisive in ensuring that the white isle will soon be able to return to hosting the most charismatic events of the summer. Spain is already experiencing this gradual reopening, having chosen to proceed regionally.

Image Credit: Roberto Castano