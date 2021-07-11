Mantrastic & Rechler release latest single ‘Like An Animal’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 19

Mantrastic & Rechler are back with their latest release, ‘Like An Animal‘. The powerhouse duo have been blessing fans with each of their releases, and this time it’s no different. Preparing for the summer, this latest single has all the elements of an up-lifting and high energy production.

With groove house their go to genre, the duo have opted for a big room production, straying away from their usual releases, whilst at the same time maintaining that groovy-house style that we know and love. With support from some of the biggest names in the industry, the duo have been getting the attention of Nicky Romero and David Guetta, whilst their single ‘Groove On’ left a lasting impression which we cannot get enough of.

Making their presence within the dance scene felt, each track they release leaves us wanting for more. With their latest production being in the works for quite some time now, it provides further significance to the artists, with both Mantrastic & Rechler stating;

“Like An Animal is a very special production for us. it took a while to complete and to release but it was exactly set to the summer. The production process was made with a thought for the big stage, pumping drop and higher energy than our usual stuff, while still maintaining our groove-house vibes and melodic breaks.”

With success following their every move, ‘Like An Animal’ is a certified banger. Perfectly fitted with the summer vibes, this latest track hits the spot. Out now on Kryder’s Sosumi Records, you can check out ‘Like An Animal’ below. Make sure to let us know what you think of this latest single, whilst also taking a look at the other releases from this talented duo here.

Image Credit: Mantrastic & Rechler (Press)