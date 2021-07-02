Monstercat releases eclectic album in celebration of 10-year anniversary: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 29

Globally recognized as a leading independent electronic music label, Monstercat is celebrating their official 10-year anniversary in style and we could not be happier with the outcome. Blessing us with a full 16-track album that highlights artists from all three of their brands known as Uncaged, Instinct, and Silk, the Canadian label is reminding us why they are one of our favourites when it comes down to contributing to the evolution of electronic music. When one thinks of Monstercat many in Vancouver are reminded of the epic live events and their world-class artists which span from Kaskade, Jauz, Pegboard Nerds and many more top-tier producers on the roster. Celebrating in style for their 10-year celebration, Monstercat has called upon artists such as Stephen Walking, Pegboard Nerds, Rogue, Shingo Nakamura, and Nitro Fun for their eclectic 10 Year anniversary album. Dropping tracks from legendary acts created in the last decade and dating back all the way from 2011, the unreleased gems in this album are truly one of a kind. Feeling like a bit of dubstep, electro house, future bass and more? Well, Monstercat has got you covered this summer as usual.

A true driving force in the industry, Monstercat has opened the doors to artist discovery, innovation, and sustainability for over 1,000 artists both emerging and high-profile, across a broad range of sub-genres of electronic music. Also recognized for their unmatched abilities in the gaming space, integrating artists with major titles like Fortnite, SMITE, Beat Saber, and more. With offices in Vancouver, Los Angeles, and Singapore, Monstercat has made groundbreaking strides as an international music authority, collecting 4 billion global streams in the last year alone. In partnership with Canadian company Animism Studios, Monstercat today also pioneered the first record label 3D influencer, reimagining its beloved mascot into a digital avatar with palpable features and mischievous mannerisms. Always hosting live-stream events on their official Twitch account, Monstercat also plans to host a celebratory worldwide livestream event featuring ten artists together from all over the globe to perform across different time zones. Be sure to tune into their live-stream event here.

As we celebrate this monumental moment with the Monstercat team across the world, CEO Mike Darlington shares:

“It’s almost surreal celebrating 10 years of Monstercat today. The last decade has been an incredible journey – from our humble beginnings as a Canadian start-up, to supporting over 1,000 artists worldwide. I’m proud of our team for constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation and creating a sustainable platform for artists to thrive. I can’t wait to see what’s in store for the next ten years of Monstercat and the electronic music community.”

Check out the full album below and let us know your favourite track in the comments.

Photo Credits: Monstercat Official Press