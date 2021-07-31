Music Festival Outfit and Fashion Ideas for 2021

By Yotam Dov 20

Gone are the days of handmade flower crowns, tie-dye (mostly), and crochet crop tops as festival fashion has evolved over the years. The diversity of festival clothing is something that is continuously changing due to the ever-changing trends in fashion. So, if you were wondering what to wear or where to buy festival clothing, here are a few fashion tips as well as a few outfit ideas for what’s left of 2021.

What To Consider When Choosing Festival Clothing

If you don’t know where to start, the first thing you should consider when planning an outfit for a festival is the weather. It is the most important factor to ensure that you look good and that you are comfortable. Being unprepared for the weather can really ruin the weekend for you, so it is important to you coordinate your clothing accordingly. Having a real-time weather app so that your information is up-to-date is important.

Once you have the weather down, it is fine to start putting together your outfit. Everyone has their own way of expressing themselves, so stick to yourself and what makes you look and feel good. Take a look at what’s hot on sites like Shein, fashion Nova, even ASOS. If you are on a really tight budget, don’t worry. You can choose where you shop based on the coupons available at https://www.swagbucks.com/shop/shein-coupons. It can be really easy to get caught up in trends, so it is important to remember to adjust a trend to you.

If you don’t like fast fashion, thrifting has taken many by storm and, although the treasure hunt can be quite a lengthy process, the satisfaction of putting an outfit together from scratch is always rewarding. Thrifting means that your outfit will be 100% unique and sustainable, too, which is incredibly in fashion.

If you are going for a full three-day festival, you can make it easier on yourself by going for a theme each day.

Another top tip for putting an outfit together is to accessorize AFTERWARDS. It can be seriously tempting to put your accessories together first and to build an outfit around them afterward, but it is a lot easier to decide what you want to wear and style it when you’re done.

A Few Trendy Outfit Ideas

1. Bold Colors

2021-2022 is building up to be a psychedelic explosion of bold colors. This is a statement that is sending off all of the negativity of the past year and a half. Consider an oversized, colorful fleece jacket over something cute as a must for when it gets colder at a festival.

2. Headwear

Headwear is something that comes back each year. Look to Etsy for something really unique if you want to make some heads turn.

3. Pastel Colors

The color trend for 2021-2022 is blue. Who knew? Whether you go for a muted lilac, or a soft, baby blue, pastel colors are in, and even bigger than before.

4. Earthy Tones

If blues aren’t for you, don’t worry, earthy tones are making a big comeback. Soothing, homely colors emerged as a direct response to the pandemic. You can expect to see an array of green, slate, soft grays, and the colors of the earth.

5. Chunky Boots

Throw out those boring gumboots and get yourself a pair of chunky boots! They can take any outfit from cute to seriously edgy and just straight-up cool in seconds.

6. Double Denim

Denim on denim is… back? We know that it isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, after extensive research it seems to be true. This isn’t a call to wear bright blue denim on bright blue denim, though. Mix up the shades!

7. Tie-Dye

Remember earlier we said it was “mostly” done? Well, tie-dye has no interest in being fully extinguished. It had its time to shine in 2020 as loungewear and activewear and is now making a comeback out in the open.

8. Bucket Hats

You either love them, or you hate them. Bucket hats can add that little bit of flair needed to boost your otherwise bland outfit. They aren’t for everyone, but you can turn them into a unique statement piece because there are endless options out there for you to choose from.

9. Oversized Tees

There’s nothing quite like an oversized tee. Whether it’s printed or plain, they are an extremely versatile piece of clothing that is easy to style. They are comfortable and easy to dance in.

10. Pink

Pink is set to be a popular color once blue goes out of fashion. As something that invites good vibes, and allows you to express confidence, a pink is a great option. Bold, soft, all of the shades, all of the time.

Where to Buy Music Festival Clothing for 2021

If you’re a guy trying to stand out with all eyes on you, that button-down floral and those board shorts aren’t really the best choice. It isn’t a bad festival outfit idea, but you are more likely than not going to blend into the countless others as well as the scenery. If you are hoping for a double-take or two, there are plenty of fashionable options out there for men’s festival clothing.

You don’t have to stick to the basics or something based on everyday menswear. Try something different. Overalls or a new mesh vest over a band tee can give you that edgy and more uncommon look you’re wanting. Stores like Urban Outfitters have unique patterned shirts as well as a few throwback styles.

If you aren’t that adventurous and feel more comfortable in your board shorts and a button-down, accessorize it. Trust the process of using accessories to highlight your outfit and make you stand out. Consider things like straw hats, bandanas, bracelets, and cool rings, transparent or brightly colored fanny-packs, anything that adds that extra needed bit of diversity to your outfit. The right balance of add-ons to a two-piece outfit can be a challenge, but it is a lot of fun. Wear something you usually wouldn’t. Throw on that bucket hat or those cool socks.

As a woman going to a festival, you are typically allowed way more freedom in your outfit choice. You are limited by your imagination. You might be obsessed with the current trends in celebrity fashion, but you don’t have to base your entire style on what others are wearing. Support your local boutiques and small-scale designers by getting something unique, not quick fashion, because it isn’t all about the brand.

CDC protocols are finally allowing music festivals to open their gates, which means that there are plenty of festival-goers who are incredibly eager to be able to express themselves through dance in an outfit that allows you to just as freely express yourself. If you are new to the scene or have no idea what to wear anymore, you shouldn’t stress. There really isn’t one way to dress.

Featured Image Credit: Andrew Ruiz on Unsplash