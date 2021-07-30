RÜFÜS DU SOL’s ‘Alive’ gets remix treatment by Solomun and Anyma: Listen

By Samantha Reis 14

RÜFÜS DU SOL are making their acclaimed comeback count and this time they’re joined at the party by two heavyweight names in melodic techno. Solomun and Anyma were enlisted to deliver their own interpretation of the Australian trio RÜFÜS DU SOL’s latest gem. The renditions embody the double remix package of ‘Alive‘, out now via Rose Avenue/Reprise.

After a long three year wait, RÜFÜS DU SOL returned earlier this month with the marvellous single ‘Alive’. Adorned with haunting lyricism, broken beat percussion and a powerful message, ‘Alive’ is well worth the wait. ‘At least I’m alive‘ captured the hearts of fans and listeners alike who certainly identified with the heartfelt lyrics, especially after the hardships endured this past year. Solomun and Anyma were also not indifferent to the ominous narrative of ‘Alive’ and added their own musical signatures to it, resulting in two very distinct remixes.

Mladen Solomun opens this remix package with a challenging 8+ minute track. The techno producer has a reputation for sparing no minutes on his productions but offers a much shorter edit to the remix later. Showing off his surgical skill in designing intricate and atmospheric melodies, Solomun infuses ‘Alive’ with his dark and cinematic soul. This remix is a club-ready cut with just the right weight to grab you on the dancefloor. The percussion is hard yet elegant and the synthesizers are bright and silky, serving as a bed for the finesse work he’s done with the vocal. It has Solomun written all over it, without losing the essence of the original track and the vibe that RÜFÜS DU SOL wanted to transmit.

Anyma, the pioneering musical concept by Tale Of Us’ Matteo Milleri, presents one completely different energy. The typical tempo of melodic techno takes you on a trance-like journey keeps the beat steady and the high percussion very lively. It puts you in a perfect cruising speed with a light and buoyant melody to receive the message imbued in the vocals, which get a very generous highlight here. The break is quite dramatic and impactful, causing a sharp dynamic in the track. About the process behind this remix, Anyma said:

‘The song writing and sound design of RÜFÜS DU SOL is truly exceptional and it made this remix such a fun and interesting experience. Looking forward to how our scenes can combine and empower each other in the future.’

Both remixes are beautifully crafted, being two true works of art. Very distinct in the genre, they represent two melodic trips to the magical world of RÜFÜS DU SOL by the hands of these two techno maestros. They are two mandatory tracks for those who appreciate music rich in bassline and a powerful message. Enjoy the ride, listen to this remix package on repeat below:



Image credit: Diynamic Festival Munich (via Facebook), Anyma (via Facebook)