Yotto unleashes four-track ‘Songs You Might Remember from Some Parties’: listen

By Ellie Mullins 11

After treating fans to a spectacular sunset DJ set from Finland’s historic Bengtskär Lighthouse, Yotto now brings us even more treats in the form of a brand new four-track EP titled ‘Songs You Might Remember from Some Parties’.

With this EP, Yotto is answering the prayers of many. Understanding the frustration of discovering a track you like turning out to be an ID, he has put together a gift featuring previously unreleased IDs all packed up nicely into one EP. Coming at a brilliant time considering some of the tracks he played out in his Lighthouse set had been unreleased, ‘Songs You Might Remember from Some Parties’ comes to us via Yotto’s very own imprint Odd One Out, which has seen major success this year with releases from the likes of Raphael Mader and 8Kays alongside the label head himself.

Opener track ‘Just One Groove’ does an expert job of instantly making us gravitate towards this body of work, commanding our attention and ensuring that our focus is fully on it. Wonderfully melodic, this is a theme that is evident throughout the entire EP and never drops the ball on quality. Moving on, the second track ‘Trudow’ edges us closer towards the club atmosphere, turning up the pace and letting us imagine that we were at a club or a party listening to this track. Switching to night time with these closing two tracks, ‘Flares’ and ‘Endless’ each provide dark, groovy atmospheres in their own rights. Solid productions all round and with some trance influences sprinkled in, the whole EP is a multigenre delight which takes listeners on a fantastic journey.

'Songs You Might Remember from Some Parties' by Yotto is out now.



Image credit: Rukes.com