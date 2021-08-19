Carl Cox to host meet and greets at multiple UK book signings

By Nicole Pepe 15

Carl Cox has announced that he will allow a meet and greet to take place during his series of book signings across southern England next week.

‘Oh Yes, Oh Yes‘ is the title of the highly anticipated autobiography written by the UK house and techno legend. The book hits the shelves today, August 19th across multiple bookstores in the UK where Cox is scheduled to make three separate appearances at the launch. Hosted by Waterstones, the first appearance will occur on Gower Street in London, August 25th, the second on the 26th at Brighton, and lastly at Southampton West Quay on the 27th. The price of each ticket is £20 which includes a signed copy of ‘Oh Yes, Oh Yes’.

Carl Cox made headlines recently as he participated in Radio 1‘s 70-hour dance weekend alongside fellow big-name DJs such as Paul Woolford, MK, and Swedish House Mafia. He has also released a new single entitled ‘Sand, Moon, and Stars’ which went on to be remixed by Eats Everything. Additionally, Cox has urged festival fans and club-goers to do their part and get vaccinated against COVID-19, stating,

“This is something that we are all trying to deal with and all trying to work on and what we don’t want is the clubs to not work. At the end of the day, we are all on the frontline now. So, it’s the only thing we can do to protect ourselves, to be able to enjoy our moments.”

Click here for tickets to any three of the Carl Cox meet and greets. Alternatively, you can buy the book online here. If you cannot make any of the in-person signings, he is also hosting an online Q&A session this Sunday, with more details below.

