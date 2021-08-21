David Guetta & MORTEN mark decade of ‘Titanium’ with sublime Future Rave remix

By Ryan Ford 9

David Guetta has celebrated the 10 year anniversary of his iconic hit “Titanium” with an incredible “Future Rave” remix of his double-platinum record alongside his Danish counterpart MORTEN.

This week, ultimate hit-maker David Guetta celebrated a remarkable milestone with a brand new remix, reworking his illustrious pop-hit “Titanium” in emphatic, “Future Rave” style. Combining with studio compatriot MORTEN once again, the remix offers up a callback to the classic big room sound of the 2010s, championing Sia’s vocals over an enthralling, techno-cum-house-infused beat for a unique 2021 twist. Driving through with a prominent build-up and a modern underground tech-house break, this “Future Rave” remix is another fine example of why their musical partnership is so unstoppable.

Having got to play his part in such an instrumental remix, MORTEN detailed the extent of his gratitude for having worked on the milestone production:

“It’s an honor to be a part of a remix for one of the greatest dance music records of all time,” […] “This song has made the world dance for more than decade now! “Titanium” is what shaped my commercial perception of dance music and it also influenced many others to become dance music producers.”

Not only does 2021 signal the 10th anniversary of “Titanium”, but the album it came from in “Nothing But The Beat”. The revolutionary album spawned six Top 10 singles, from the #1 hit, “Titanium” to “Sweat,” “Where Them Girls At,” “Little Bad Girl,” “Without You” and “Turn Me On,” among others. Looking back, its crazy to consider that the 12-track long play featured collaborations from the likes of Nicki Minaj, Flo-Rida, will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Snoop Dogg, Akon and Taio Cruz; one of the most quintessential dance albums of all time for sure.

Be sure to check out the formidable “Future Rave” remix of “Titanium” from David Guetta & MORTEN below!

Image credit: Rukes.com