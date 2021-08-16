Duck Sauce release groovy disco track titled ‘Nonchalant’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 15

The iconic electronic music duo Duck Sauce was formed in 2009 by the legendary DJ’s Armand van Helden and A-Trak. Taking a long 6 year hiatus from the side project, which only saw a return early in 2020, the duo now seems to be back in the full swing of things as they release a brand new track titled ‘Nonchalant‘.

Mostly known for the well known and loved multi-country number 1 mega-hit ‘Barbra Streisand’, which has recently now passed almost 100 million streams on Spotify and had platinum certificates in multiple countries around the world. The new release ‘Nonchalant’ seems destined to follow in the footsteps of the duos prior hits, the groovy house beats of the track features mesmerising percussion in its production and an addictive female vocalist singing repetitive lyrics which allows for an extremely catchy song filled with all of the summer vibes. The track is a perfect call back to classic house and disco, something that Duck Sauce has always been known for, however contains a modern twist that wouldn’t see it out of place played at any current groovy discotheque.

Fans and listeners of Duck Sauce are sure to know that the duo is known for their hilariously crafted music videos, and of course, the video of ‘Nonchalant’ follows this tradition with its official video that accompanies the track release. The video, which sees a literal takeover of ducks in many different situations such as a Black Friday sale and protesting the ever-pressing issue of Climate Change, is definitely worth checking out and you can see it in all its glory for yourself on Youtube here. ‘Nonchalant’ is a self-released track by the duo and is out now, make sure you check this groovy house banger out for yourself on Spotify below and let us know what you think!

Image Credit: Duck Sauce (Via Facebook)