Innellea adds his magic touch to Stephan Bodzin’s ‘Boavista’ on new remix: Listen

By Samantha Reis 11

Stephan Bodzin will release his third studio album soon, on October 11 but the title track has already been kicked up a fuzz. Now, ‘Boavista‘ gets an ‘Arp Attachment‘ remix from Innellea. This will be the only remix featured on the album.

Stephan Bodzin already has a Portuguese streak in him and it shows when he chose as the title of his long-awaited new album something as significantly Portuguese as ‘Boavista’. His music has always had something unique and peculiarly cosy about it, as is the case with this beautiful extract from his forthcoming LP. Who better to work a Bodzin narrative than one of the prodigies of melodic techno?

Innellea is one of the most prominent contemporary phenomena. Since 2016, when he showed the world his talents, he has been climbing the circuit to today be recognisably one of the strong players in his field. The Munich-based producer has already released big tunes on some of the most imposing labels in the genre internationally such as Afterlife, Innervisions, Diynamic, to name a few. Now, under the Afterlife label, he shares this wonderful ‘Arp Attachment’ remix of ‘Boavista’, honouring Bodzin’s masterpiece.

Because raw doesn’t mean diminished or devoid, Innellea works the textures and layers of ‘Boavista’ amazingly. Emotional yet sinister, this remix cultivates an amalgam of feelings that stir your senses, in a dark joy that invites introspection.

About his interpretation of Bodzin’s single, Innellea commented:

‘When I received the message from Stephan that he wanted me to remix ‘Boavista’ – the title track of his upcoming album – I was immediately excited and felt very honoured. I only had one week to finish it so there was a lot of pressure on it let’s say. I managed to complete my version within two days, as I was very inspired by the original and everything worked out as planned in my mind.”

Innellea has been going unstoppable on tour and gracing this remix in her sets. Now you can stop using Shazam and add this beauty to your playlist. Listen to this fantastic remix below:

Image Credit: Innellea (Press)