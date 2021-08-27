Search

 

 

Insomniac
Featured, Industry, News

Insomniac announces they will require a negative test or proof of vaccine for upcoming events

By
48

Yesterday, Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella announced on Instagram that a negative test or proof of a Covid-19 vaccine must be shown for entry into all Insomniac events for the “foreseeable future.” The announcement follows many festivals in the United States who recently changed their entry policies over the last few weeks. These changes have become popular among promoters after the success of Lollapalooza in Chicago with being determined a non super-spreader event. Rotella states that the reason for the decision is “to create an environment where live events can continue for all.”

The rule states that to attend an Insomniac event a person must provide a negative test within 72 hours before entering the event or provide proof of full vaccination. Insomniac will update all upcoming events with specific details throughout the following weeks. Rotella also states that exceptions may happen depending on a state’s local laws.

Many artists in the industry have expressed their praise for Rotella’s new decision, and the announcement looks to be received well by dance fans of the company. Insomniac currently has 13 festivals scheduled for the rest of 2021. Their next one, Beyond Wonderland, will begin today in San Bernardino, California. All eyes will be on EDC Las Vegas in October, as Nevada just recently imposed new restrictions that include Vegas as well.

See Rotella’s full Instagram post below. 

Image Credit: EDC/Insomniac

Tags: ,
0

Hey everyone! I was blessed to have the opportunity to join the WRY team in 2020. I edit WRY's Youtube content and am also a writer for the website. I have been a massive fan in the EDM scene for over ten years and have been fortunate enough to see some iconic moments in person. Some of my favorite artists are Avicii, Martin Garrix, Krewella, The Chainsmokers, and KSHMR. I absolutely love to attend live shows. I try to spend almost every week at some kind of live event or festival (if not in person, at least watching online). And its a guarantee you can always catch me at Ultra Miami every year! Thank you for all the support! Follow me on Twitter to see which show I will be at next! Hopefully I can see you at an event or festival soon!

[email protected]