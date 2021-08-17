Lady Gaga and Elton John collaboration ‘Sine From Above’ gets hardcore remix on upcoming ‘Chromatica’ remix album

By Ellie Mullins 3

When Lady Gaga released the eagerly awaited ‘Chromatica’ album, it was filled with collaboration after collaboration, one of them being the Axwell co-produced anthem ‘Sine From Above’ track with Elton John. Now, as the ‘Chromatica’ remix album is underway, a snippet of the official ‘Sine From Above’ remix has been shown and it is completely different from the original, surprising fans.

The remix comes from the unique production skills of American Lil Texas. Inspiring the hardcore movement, being the spearhead for it to grow in today’s electronic music world, he is armed with 200 BPM as his usual tempo. Giving the harder, more ‘out there’ styles of music a safe place to thrive, Lil Texas has been a tastemaker for the hard dance movement and with productions supported by the likes of Pendulum, Kill The Noise and Porter Robinson‘s Virtual Self moniker, this remix for Lady Gaga and Elton John is just yet another big step into the limelight. Sharing a small snippet of it during an Instagram Live session, you can watch that below.

.@LILTEXAS played a snippet of his remix of Sine From Above from the Chromatica Remix album. pic.twitter.com/x1dXD9PUW3 — GAGAIMAGES ⚡️ (@gagaimages) August 11, 2021

As you can see, it couldn’t be more different from the original and it seems like fans are already obsessing over it.

Lil Texas joins a whole array of artists spanning different genres for the remix album. Although no details of official artist lists – and what tracks they’ll be remixing – have yet been announced, it is said that the likes of Dorian Electra, Ashnikko, Charli XCX and more are on it with some artists confirming it themselves. Producer Bloodpop has previously stated that the album will be out towards the end of September.

Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)