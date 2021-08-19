Martin Ikin re-releases ‘How I Feel’ and shares a dub rework from MK

By Samantha Reis 9

Martin Ikin will rock your weekend with this Friday release. The big hits deserve to be revisited and are an excellent inspiration for more heavyweight tracks. The house music prodigy has taken his massive 2019 hit ‘How I Feel’ and given it new energy in this beautiful vocal edit. The original version sums up a whopping 5m+ streams on Spotify for now, maths that can be inflated with these two new versions, both released via Toolroom.

The super talented Hayley May who dazzled on the original version with her magnificent vocals has returned to the studio to craft 2 more unreleased verses that give body and soul to the vocal mix of ‘How I Feel’.

The music is warm and light as the summer breeze, with enough groove to boost the energy of any sunset party. Uncompromising as a sunbeam, Hayley’s voice is a sweet invitation to dance, to the rhythm of the tasty sound of the masterful Martin Ikin.

The other version has the special stamp of the one and only MK. Marc Kinchen, also known as MK makes his Toolroom debut in style by offering his production skills to this house cut. His nearly two decades of experience make MK one of house royalty and the author of great productions and equally great DJ sets. In his rendition of ‘How I Feel’ MK wanted to show that clubbing is very much alive.

If the vocal mix caresses you with a piano-infused sunny house that gently makes you move to its tender rhythm, you feel like you’re walking into a club on MK’s dub edit. Armed with killer deep bass and accentuated groove, this release is floor-ready. Vibrant, bodacious and with a bubbly beat, it’s a track to include in every set this summer.

These are two fantastic versions to get you dancing from the peak of summer through to the closing parties. Martin Ikin only delivers straight shots and these two new releases are proof of that. Discover the new renditions of ‘How I Feel’ below:



Image credit: Martin Ikin (via Instagram)