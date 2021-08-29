MR.BLACK joins forces with with Pei Pei & Richie Loop for energetic club hit ‘Wave & Jump’: Listen

By Creighton Branch 32

After the success of his solo track “Acid Rave,” MR.BLACK returns with his new single “Wave & Jump” under Hardwell’s Revealed Recordings. The track is in collaboration with Taiwanese female producer Pei Pei and Richie Loop, who MR.BLACK has worked with before on tracks such as “Feel The Fire.” The track once again proves why MR.BLACK is one of the fastest-growing producers in the genre.

With a duration of under three minutes, the track provides high energy from beginning to end. Having an island-style feel in the form of big room the focus is on one element, the congas. Heavy percussion features throughout the song with simple lyrics that do not distract from the purpose of the track, which is to have fun while listening. The song’s drop highlights the congas as its lead instead of using the traditional powering synths. The second verse features melodic vocals that do not show in the first half of the track. MR.BLACK also keeps the listener engaged by slightly speeding up the second drop.

Never leaving fans short of music either through his solo project or his alias HYBIT, MR.BLACK once again delivers on a song that can be played on even the biggest of stages. Nothing attests more to this than having it released on Hardwell’s famed label, Revealed Recordings. “Wave & Jump,” without a doubt, will get you out of your seat. And is just another example of how versatile MR.BLACK can be.

Listen to “Wave & Jump” by MR.BLACK, Pei Pei, and Richie Loop via Revealed Recordings below.