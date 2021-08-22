Paul Kalkbrenner announces forthcoming Episode Two live shows with new concept

By Ellie Mullins 9

Live shows are back with a vengeance, and it is wonderful to see so many of our favourite artists getting back to touring after months on end of not being able to. One of the artists getting back to touring is Paul Kalkbrenner, as he announces a brand-new concept ready to wow crowds with.

Before these new dates were announced, Paul Kalkbrenner boasted a diary of sold-out shows for the Episode One tour dates with two back to back dates at L’Olympia on October 1-2 in Paris and Verti Music Hall in Berlin on October 9. Following these are shows in Amsterdam’s AFAS on October 16, Luxembourg’s Rockhal on October 23 and London’s Exhibition on October 30 all with tickets currently still available.

Following these dates, all new for November and December is the Episode Two live show concept. Developing the stage design and layout for the best part of 18 months, it is said that the stage is akin to a broadway show concept rather than a live music show. With this new physical set, he will send fans on a journey like never before. Currently performing new material that was formed in the 18 months of the pandemic, fans are finally getting to see the inner workings of Kalkbrenner’s musical journey for the first time.

Episode Two Tour Dates

5 November – Brno, Czech Rep – Zoner Bobyhall

6 November – Prague, Czech Rep – Forum Karlin

25 November – Wroclaw, Poland – Centennial Hall

26 November – Gdansk, Poland – Olivia Hall

27 November – Warsaw, Poland – Global Expo

2 December – Stockholm, Sweden – Fållan

3 December – Gothenburg, Sweden – Bananpiren

4 December 2021 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Tap1

Accompanying the above dates, a series of screenings of the famed ‘Berlin Calling’ movie will be shown where fans will have the chance to see the director Hannes Stöhr‘s ‘Club Edit’ of the movie which includes never before seen footage and even a pre-screening appearance from Paul Kalkbrenner.

To be the first to get tickets for these exciting events, you can sign up here.

Image Credit: Paul Kalkbrenner (via Facebook)