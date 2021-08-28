Pushing Daizies release debut album ‘Initium’ on Dim Mak Records: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 2

Having kept their identities a secret for quite some time, the much-anticipated reveal of who is behind Pushing Daizies, has now been followed with the official release of their debut album titled ‘Initium.’ Both US-based producers Riot Ten and Stoutty joined forces during lockdown with the concept of trying out new genres, and in doing so they have just blessed fans alike with their first full-length body of work.

Featuring twelve tracks, one more unique than the other, ‘Initium’ is the perfect representation of what both these multi-talented artists stand for, and at the same time showcases how lucky we are that they have teamed up to produce one fire track after the other! With former fan favourite releases such as ‘Want It To End,’ ‘Dreams,’ and ‘I Want To Know,’ the enigmatic duo has also produced five new tracks for their album.

Staying true to their style, each track is both melodic and meaningful in its own right, whilst at the same time looks at embodying both emotion and feelings conjured through personal experiences. An album that screams diversification, both producers have been able to showcase their versatility with each track, ensuring that listeners will be taken on a musical journey no matter the mood which they may be in. In further detail, the duo has stated;

“This album means so much to us. We’ve been working on it for over a year, and it’s our first album together as Pushing Daizies. There’s so much emotion that went into the process, especially during a time period like we’ve never experienced before. I don’t think we’ve ever been more proud of a full body of work like this, and this is just the beginning. We hope you all enjoy listening to it as much as we did creating it.”

Out now via Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak Records, make sure to check the album in full below and let us know what you think in the comments section. We could not be any more excited for what’s to come from this talented duo and we will be keeping an eye on any upcoming Pushing Daizies projects.

Image Credit: Pushing Daizies (Press)