Previously unheard Frankie Knuckles record set for public release

By Ryan Ford 27

An original Frankie Knuckles track, recorded over 30 years ago, is set for release after it was recently discovered in the American DJ’s music vaults.

The record entitled ‘I Want The Love Of My Own’, has been taken from reel-to-reel tape, originating from some of his early studio sessions back in the 1980s. Seemingly, the late, great house music pioneer never played out the production, but now his friend and collaborator, Eric Kupper, is set to restore and mix the record and release it.

The news arrived on what has recently become known as “Frankie Knuckles Day” (25th August), a day in which the Chicago legend is celebrated by those who crave four-on-the-floor beats. Knuckles died at the age of 59 back in 2014 due to health complications and ‘I Want The Love Of My Own’, is thought to be the last remaining unreleased material of his. The track is likely to see a special October release, in conjunction with the remarkable 35th anniversary of his first release, ‘You Can’t Hide’.



Within the past year, ‘Carefree (I Am A Star)’, was also released posthumously along with four of his unreleased remixes which received a vinyl reissue.

Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for an unheard Frankie Knuckles release in October.