Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd could be teaming up for new track soon

By Creighton Branch 42

The Swedish House Mafia has been known for years as one of the few acts in music that will always keep you guessing. With mysterious posters across the world, to cryptic messages on social media and then finally returning spontaneously last month after more than a year of silence, the Swedes could be considered the masters of suspense. The rumor mill has begun to turn again on when the next track for the trio will come. And speculation is that it could be a collaboration with The Weeknd.

The Weeknd has continued to tease the new era of his career following his latest album “After Hours.” So it has never been a question of if we will get new music this year but a question of when. However, the Canadian-born singer teased an interesting clip on his social media that has the forums speculating once again. The Weekend posted a nearly two-minute-long clip on his Twitter 5 days ago. The video included a visually stunning environment. It included a fire-colored sky with what appears to be the moon in the distance. As the viewer is flying across the ground, they are met with a synthwave style instrumental that sounds similar to the new sound of the Swedish House Mafia.

While the song style matches up with the Swedish group, it also has been known that the progressive house kings and The Weeknd share the same manager in Sal Slaiby. It is not uncommon for the Swedish House Mafia to collaborate with global music icons, who currently are in the mainstream light. Their latest single, ‘Lifetime’ includes vocals provided by Ty Dolla $ign. So the trio has proven they are willing to work with music’s biggest stars.

Nothing is confirmed, and so far it is all speculation, but it would be naïve to think that the Swedish House Mafia is done releasing material for 2021. Only time will tell as The Weeknd’s next single will drop today.

Watch The Weeknd’s Twitter video below.

Image Credits: Swedish House Mafia (via Facebook), The Weeknd (via Facebook)