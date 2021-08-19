The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ achieves record on Billboard Hot 100

“Blinding Lights,” by The Weeknd is undeniably many of our favorite top hits even going into 2021. Performing at the past SuperBowl IV and spending 7 million dollars of his own money on the Super Bowl halftime show, The Weeknd’s performance was truly incredible. Showcasing his stellar production and dance moves during his mega-hit “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd only continues to impress us as the months go by. Acquiring close to 2.5 billion streams on Spotify and the first song to be on the top 10 of the US Hot 100 singles for a whole year, “Blinding Lights” has now taken the record for the most weeks spent on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Taking the top record over Imagine Dragon’s “Radioactive,” The Weeknd deserves all the recognition in the world for this irresistible song. With a spectacular music video to accompany his talented and one-of-a-kind vocals, this icon is definitely not going anywhere anytime soon. Opening up to his fanbase and sharing his gratitude on his official social media channels, The Weeknd shares:

“Forever grateful to be able to experiment with sounds, try new things with my voice, and create music with the people I truly love and respect. For the last decade, every song has been a journey, and to be able to continue this journey has been nothing short of a blessing. It’s the only gift I could ever ask for. I’ll be doing it for as long as I can breathe. I love my fans and wouldn’t be here without you. Big day for blinding lights. Multiple songs in the top 20. Thursday turns 10. Caesar turned 4 and the fucking dawn is coming. LET’S GO”

Relive The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” below and let us know your favorite song from this legend in the comments.

