TOKiMONSTA dispatches new single “Naked” with US rapper Channel Tres

By Ryan Ford 15

Released through her own Young Art Records label, TOKiMONSTA has delivered a smooth new single entitled “Naked”, alongside American rapper and singer Channel Tres.

“Naked” lands as an infectious, disco-infused new record, flowing throughout with Tres’ vocal the focal point. Dropping just last week, the LA-born producer has lined the production with a compelling combination of percussion and synths to provide a dance hit suitable for play-out in any setting. Authentic to its very core, the single also arrived with its very own music video too, brandishing colourful and quirky visuals from beginning to end.

Her release follows on from the recent announcement of her brand new tour, which will commence in September through to November across the US and Canada. The 33-year-old boasts and impressively diverse catalogue of music, having also recently dropped another track called “Say Yes”, in collaboration with Nigerian-American R&B duo VanJess. “Naked” also follows up Channel Tres’ collaboration with Yung Bae, called “Wonder,” serving up another incredible contribution to the ongoing nu-disco craze.

Whether you are partying or looking to kick back and relax, the new TOKiMONSTA and Channel Tres track is definitely one for you; check it out below!

Image Credit: TOKiMONSTA Facebook page