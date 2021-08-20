Tomorrowland Winter releases package simulator and ticket release date

By Creighton Branch 8

After two years of cancellations, Tomorrowland Winter is moving forward with their 2022 edition as they released their package simulator and ticket release date. The festival will take place from March 19th-26th. It will happen in the same location as previous years at Alpe D’Huez in France.

The package simulator helps give an early estimate on the specific trip that attendees are searching for. Packages include seven or four days with the choice of taking the bus, flying or taking your own transportation. All packages include a festival ticket, lift and ski pass and lodging. Seven-day packages will go on sale starting September 18th, and a four-day pass along with festival passes go on sale September 25th.

Per the Tomorrowland website, the festival is “a magical gathering of the People of Tomorrow filled with skiing, snowboarding and the best electronic music.” With stages located in the mountains of the village of over 2000 meters, Tomorrowland Winter is one of the most unique experiences electronic music fans can experience. Alpe D’Huez also features the three-time winning “Best ski resort in Europe” and over 50 restaurants.

The event will be the first Tomorrowland to take place since the summer of 2019. Originally Tomorrowland in Belgium planned to take place in August/September this year but government restrictions forced the promoters to postpone to next year.

Tomorrowland states that if the Winter festival is unable to take place, ticket buyers will receive a cash refund within four months.

Access the the Tomorrowland Winter simulator and pre-register here.

In March 2022, Tomorrowland will transform Alpe d’Huez into a magical fairy tale once again. Prepare for a journey of a lifetime. Discover all info and packages: https://t.co/dfc5kN2FtW pic.twitter.com/pp2bnkny1o — Tomorrowland Winter (@TMLwinter) August 19, 2021

Image Credit: Tomorrowland/Press