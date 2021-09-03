ABBA release new songs from their first album in 40 years: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 51

The legendary Swedish pop quartet ABBA have been revolutionary in the world of music since their formation back in 1972, and although taking a break from releasing music for over 40 years they have now returned announcing a new album titled ‘Voyage’, with brand new songs ‘I Still Have Faith in You’ and ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ out now. The new album and return of ABBA have been rumoured and anticipated for many years now, the album will be releasing on November 5th and contains 10 tracks, and marks the band’s first new album since 1981 being ‘The Visitors’.

The announcement was made via a post on social media along with the announcement that the album release will be accompanied by a brand new live show, that will see band members Björn, Benny, Agnetha and Anni-Frid taking to the stage as virtual avatars. Taking place from the 27th of May 2022, in a 3000 person capacity arena built especially for the event at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London. The band will sing new and old hits and their virtual selves will be joined by a 10-piece live band.

In other news on the band, it was recently revealed by the Official Charts Company that ABBA’s album ‘Gold‘ is the longest-reigning album on the UK top 100 charts, proving how well-loved they are. Luckily fans will be treated when they hear the newly released songs available now, ‘I Still Have Faith in You’ and ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ are classic ABBA tracks with a modern twist showing multiple sounds of the band, you can listen to the tracks on Spotify below and find more information on the tour and album here.

Image Credit: ABBA