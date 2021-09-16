ADE will go ahead as planned this October

By Ellie Mullins

Despite AMF and a handful of other events having to sadly cancel, ADE is still going ahead with the preparations for this year, taking place 13-17 October across multiple venues. This decision comes after the news that clubs may reopen again from September 27 although they, along with venues and indoor events, must be closed from 00:00-06:00.

With this announcement, the ADE directors have stated that they don’t see why they cannot allow a solid and safe ADE to take place this year with an already stacked calendar of events waiting to take place as planned. For each of these events, the organisation and the city council are working together to examine the details of these new regulations against these events, and will be able to provide even more clarity soon.

“Although as of now a limited number of events have unfortunately been forced to cancel, plenty of organisers are still willing to go forward to have an amazing ADE Festival this year,” stated co-director Jan-Willem van de Ven. “Ever since the press conference, we have been overloaded with messages from organisers willing to do everything they can to push forward with their events within the current measures,” added co-director Meindert Kennis. “And we want to do everything we can to support them in their efforts to get the live industry moving again.”

Although ADE is moving ahead with plans, ADE Conference will sadly not be going ahead alongside it this year with the directors stating that they need every available resources to coordinate the weeks events as efficiently as possible with just four weeks left to do so. ADE Pro Conference ticketholders will be updated with more information shortly.

To check out the current list of events on the ADE 2021 program, you can view them here. You can also view their detailed FAQ here.

Image credit: ADE (via Facebook)