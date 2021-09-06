Amnesia Ibiza descended onto Croatia for a week of top-notch entertainment [Event Review]

By Ellie Mullins

Taking the Ibiza party vibes to Croatia for seven whole days of non-stop parties, Amnesia Ibiza descended onto the island for a full week of party after party and 24-hour fun, ending the closing week of the 2021 Zrce Beach season in phenomenal style and We Rave You was on hand to witness it all.

For this takeover, Amnesia Ibiza teamed up with Croatian events company BSH Events and BSH Island who produce dance events with outside the box thinking, creating unique events for dance music lovers. With two event titans at the helm, its no wonder as to why this event was a huge as it was, with great vibes constantly flowing and a larger-than-life lineup to celebrate the Croatian/Ibiza events season starting to make a return. Beautiful, soaring sunsets accompanied the switch from day to night when the island truly came alive with some of the world’s biggest DJs in the house and tech-house scene.

Image credit: Amnesia Ibiza website

Names on the jam-packed roster included the likes of Adam Beyer, Claptone, Kölsch, Patrick Topping and many, many more with a meticulously crafted support lineup to go alongside, also taking over Noa Beach Club, Kalypso and Papaya, some of Croatia’s most iconic clubs and beloved destinations for all partygoers. Ensuring that partygoers would also enjoy a safe experience, Amnesia Ibiza put a strict Covid entrance policy onto the event, with testing also widely available on the island for anyone.

It wasn’t just at night though when Amnesia Ibiza’s takeover came to life, with them making sure that there was no shortage of entertainment during the day time from a boat party featuring secret guest DJs to a pool party with Chris Stussy, Prunk and Jamie Roy on hand. The Croatia Beach Music Conference was also during this week, where the first event of its kind in Croatia joined industry experts (such as Amnesia CEO Martin Vega Ferrer, Ultra Europe CEO Joe Bašić and many others) to talk about a wide array of topics such as the effect of Covid on the industry, the digitalisation of the industry and the post-pandemic industry boom.

All in all, Amnesia Ibiza’s Croatia 7-day takeover was a perfect way to end the season, and was also a fantastic welcome back for the industry, full of expertly crafted entertainment around every corner, crafting a more than enjoyable experience for all.

Featured image credit: Amnesia Ibiza website