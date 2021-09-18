Armin van Buuren & Steve Aoki team up for ‘Music Means Love Forever’: Listen

By Pol Torà 15

The two living legends Armin van Buuren & Steve Aoki have joined forces to present their brand new energetic track ‘Music Means Love Forever‘. This iconic collaboration is out now via both men’s own imprints, Armada Music and Dim Mak Records.

This unexpected project is the first-ever collaboration between these two titans that for a long time have been at the forefront of the dance music scene. Armin van Buuren, the absolute trance king, grammy-nominated and 5-time voted Best DJ In the World meets Steve Aoki, one of the most charismatic DJs out there and two-time Grammy-nominated producer for an unprecedented track. Both artists have come together to present a song that sees the mix of styles between the Dutchman and the North-American.

Armin van Buuren said the following about their new record:

‘After remixing each other’s tracks (Mr. Navigator and I Love My Friends), Steve and I thought it’d be a great idea to join forces in the studio. I am a great admirer of Steve and I’m loving our brand-new collab. The title is pretty self-explanatory; music is a universal language and a language of love to many people as well. I can’t wait for everyone to make memories to this track!’

As for Steve Aoki, he stated this about ‘Music Means Love Forever’:

‘I’m so excited to share this new track Armin van Buuren and I collaborated on together. It’s a song celebrating dance music and all of the emotions that come with experiencing it. We played it out live together at Electric Love Festival this summer in a true celebration of getting to dance together once again.’

Today September 18th, Steve Aoki takes over SiriusXM’s BPM radio channel to celebrate the release, while Armin will do the same tomorrow September 19th, brining his A State of Armin program and showcasing some of his best music selections.

Listen to ‘Music Means Love Forever’ below:

Image Credit: press