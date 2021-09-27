Clubs in Ibiza set to reopen from next week

By Ellie Mullins 2

From October 8, the party scene in Ibiza as we know and love will take a huge step towards normality with the reopening of clubs – with a new set of rules to follow.

As of right now, nightlife on the party island is at a 50% capacity with outdoor parties only being allowed, but on October 8 that capacity will shoot up to 75% with a 5AM curfew being imposed. This comes with more sets of rules which include a mask mandate with masks being essential whilst on the dancefloor. In addition to this, drinking will only be allowed whilst seated with limitations on tables being removed and the use of Covid certificates will be used for entry requirements to the clubs.

Ocio de Ibiza Leisure Manager José Luis Benítez stated about this news:

“The responsibility we have from now on has been demonstrated. We are going to ask our partners and clients for more responsibility so that they do not take any step backwards.”

Although it is not completely back to normal yet, it is certainly a step towards a more hopeful direction as many DJs flock to the white isle once again. Igor Marijuan, founder of The Association of DJs And Producers reacted to the news, telling Resident Advisor:

“It’s totally last-minute, but the clubs have been preparing. It will be a starting point for next season. We’re trying to encourage clubs as much as we can to stay open, maybe we can have a super long end of season that takes us up to Christmas.”

Smaller clubs and venues will have their current 2AM curfew raised to 4AM, but they are not included in the measures lifted for the large clubs as the dancing ban and all social distancing measures remain. All restrictions on beaches and social gatherings have been lifted.

Image credit: Ushuaïa ibiza website