Cirez D set from ARC Music Festival gets posted online: Watch

By Creighton Branch 23

It’s not every day you can enjoy an entire set in high quality of Eric Prydz or one of his many aliases. But thanks to a fan posting an entire set of Eric Prydz’s performing as his alias Cirez D last weekend, we can now experience that magic once again.

The nearly 90-minute Cirez D set took place in Chicago at the ARC Music Festival in Union Park on September 4th. This would be the first of three different Prydz alias sets during the weekend. He later performed as Pryda at an after-party event. Lastly, he finished at the festival with his main alias, where he closed out the main stage of the festival on Sunday.

As always, Prydz delivers another unbelievable set that’s filled with stunning visuals and moments that words can not do justice explaining. It is once again proof for the reason why every show of his is a “can’t miss.”

The fan who posted the set is JP Media Productions and captured the entire Pryda after-party show too. Other sets from the festival posted on the channel are Zhu, Will Clarke, and Charles D.

Watch the entire Cirez D set from ARC Music Festival in Chicago below.

Image Credit: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images