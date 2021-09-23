Kygo announces lineup for Palm Tree Music Festival Getaway in Cabo

By Ellie Mullins 23

Announced not long ago, Kygo is taking to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico for a special, one-of-a-kind event called Palm Tree Music Festival Getaway, on December 2-6. The 21+ festival will feature a unique experience that will be a must for any Kygo fan, with tropical excursions and a taste of resort life in addition to the festival itself. Now, the festival has just unveiled its star-studded lineup.

Obviously, Kygo is bringing his A game to this festival. Featuring what is set to be a stunning stargazing sunset headlining performance, he is also adding a morning yoga acoustic set alongside Jesse Israel. Making up the rest of the lineup, just a few highlights include Sam Feldt, Nora En Pure, Sofi Tukker and Macklemore as a special guest. These names are just touching the iceberg of the lineup, and you can view the full names below. Aside from the lineup, there are plenty of fun experiences to get involved with which include a Palm Tree Boat Party with Frank Walker, a golf tournament with Kygo himself and whale watching amongst other incredible experiences.

If you’re interested, there are plenty of packages to pour over which include tickets and hotels, which you can view here. To attend the event, organisers Pollen are requiring that all attendees either be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or provide proof of a negative Covid-19 diagnostic test, taken within 72 hours of arrival to the event.

Image Credit: Johannes Lovund