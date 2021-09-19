More than 200 DJs to attempt world’s longest b2b in aid of mental health

By Samantha Reis

Music has the gift of bringing people together. When it comes to helping the noblest of causes, that power is magnified and wonderful things happen. PIRATE.COM is organising an ambitious event that aims to write a new entry in the world record book and raise funds for mental health charity KeyChanges. The world record attempt will happen on Saturday, September 25, at PIRATE Tottenham, and will be live-streamed on Twitch. The goal is to break the world record for the highest number of artists playing b2b in a single set. To carry out this mission, PIRATE.COM has recruited over 200 DJs and invites everyone interested to take part in this fundraiser in aid of mental health. If you are a DJ and want to be part of this initiative, you can sign up here.

All donations raised at this event will be donated to KeyChanges. This is a music mental health organisation that helps the community by working closely with hospitals. KeyChanges supports young people suffering from all types of mental health conditions, such as depression, anxiety, PTSD and psychosis. The event aims to raise £5,000 which can cover a year’s worth of weekly music activities for young people with mental health conditions in the hospital. All donations are welcome and can be made here.

For this event, PIRATE.COM counts with the collaboration of eott and Last Night A DJ Saved My Life, two well-known projects that support causes related to young people in crisis and mental health. PIRATE.COM is a global network of 24-hour studio spaces, focused on the community. They believe that everyone deserves a chance to express their creativity in music and that is what they have been achieving in their studios. If you also want to take an active role in this cause and participate, check out all the information on the PIRATE.COM website.

Image credit: Last Night A DJ Saved My Life (via Instagram)