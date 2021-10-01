THREESIXTY & adam daylight release new tune ‘Fallback’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 20

18-year-old producer THREESIXTY (real name Ryan Judge) just released a funky new single titled ‘Fallback’, featuring the powerful vocal performance of indie-pop artist adam daylight. THREESIXTY emerged onto the scene back in 2018 with his single ‘Conquer‘ that was met with tremendous support from the Brawlhalla community after ‘Conquer’ was used during a fan-made YouTube montage. More recently, both adam & THREESIXTY’s records have been a part of the past three FORM All Nighter charity compilations, with the latest edition garnering support from Porter Robinson.

‘Fallback’ begins with smooth chords and lyrics that reflect escaping to a place that feels more reassuring. The second verse adds a charming vibe with disco-inspired guitars and drums. The track becomes incredibly energetic throughout as the drop boasts a colorful blend of rhythmic and choppy synths. All of this combined with an anthemic chorus makes for an enjoyable listening experience. The Ottawa-based artist has been praised by artists such as Haywyre, Louis Futon, Notaker & Luca Lush. ‘Fallback’ is the track to remind you that these up-and-coming artists are meant to be taken seriously with the quality they can bring to the table.

When speaking on the collaboration, THREESIXTY says, “We’ve been close friends for a while and wanted to work together for a long time. We were on Discord calls for 3 long days doing all the writing, recording, mixing, and editing for the vocals. It was interesting putting him out of his usual style and the result was something I’m extremely proud of.”

Listen to ‘Fallback’ on your preferred platform here or stream it on Spotify below:

Image Credit: Press