Tomorrowland Winter reveals the first names for 2022 return

By Samantha Reis

After a long two-year hiatus Tomorrowland Winter returns to the frozen mountains of Alpe d’Huez in France in 2022. Pandemic has really rocked Tomorrowland, being merciless to neither the summer nor winter editions. But the important thing now is to put that behind you and start planning for the second edition of Tomorrowland Winter which is already looming. This event, which marks Tomorrowland’s return to festivals, will take place from March 19 to 26 and tickets will go on sale this Saturday, September 25 on tomorrowland.com. If you want to opt for a 7 Day Package, you can already buy them as they are available since the 18th. The 4 Day Packages and Festival Passes can only be bought from Saturday.

For this long-awaited return, Tomorrowland is preparing a unique experience, in which the People of Tomorrow will be able to enjoy the best music and a stunning landscape. The lineup for Tomorrowland Winter 2022 is very eclectic and brings together the finest electronic artists in the world. The first round has already been revealed and the names are amazing: Adriatique, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Kölsch, Kungs, Lost Frequencies, Martin Solveig, Ofenbach, Paul Kalkbrenner, Quintino and Yves V. House, techno or trance, the line-up offers multiple musical genres to guarantee endless hours of dancing across the multiple stages that will be arranged in the wonderful village of Alpe d’Huez. More names will be announced in the coming months.

This star-packed lineup will heat the icy mountains that, for a few days, will unite the best of electronic music with one of the top-rated ski resorts in the world. From morning until after sunset, the festival visitor will be treated to mindblowing performances and breathtaking scenery. Grab your tickets now and come back with us to Tomorrowland.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland Winter (via Facebook)