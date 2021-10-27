Amsterdam Dance Event announces official dates for 2022

By Pol Torà 30

After an exquisite comeback edition, Amsterdam Dance Event has announced the full official dates for next year: 19-23 October, 2022. This year, we have been able to witness the magic of dance music reuniting again after a weird 2020 virtual edition that although insightful, did not have that classic ADE vibe. Nonetheless, the popular week-long conference shined more than ever last week and left great memories for this 2021.

Still digesting what has been a hectic Amsterdam Dance Event 2021, now the organisers, Amsterdam Dance Event Foundation and the founding partner Buma, have confirmed and announced the official dates for 2022. As always, it is going to be scheduled for the third week of October, kicking things off on Wednesday October 19 and ending on Sunday October 23. For all of those that already decided to attend the conference next year, you can now pre-register for ADE 2022.

We still have a lot of time ahead since the dance music industry reunites yet again in Amsterdam. However, you can still warm up for 2022 reviewing interesting conferences from last week, like ADE In Conversartion discussing innovation in the dance music field: “On ADE Thursday, we livestreamed a special episode of ADE in Conversation where both the virtual and real world collided in one room, with a physical and virtual audience present simultaneously. The show featured DJ Pierre and Colin Benders, alongside industry experts from Roblox and Universal Music Group, to discuss innovations in electronic music and the future of the industry such as the metaverse.”

Image Credit: Amsterdam Dance Event (via Facebook)